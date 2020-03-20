Stifel Financial Corp Has $6.21 Million Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.36% of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF worth $6,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $165,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:ITM traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.90. The stock had a trading volume of 63,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,183. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.41. VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $35.77 and a twelve month high of $52.37.

About VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.