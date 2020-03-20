Stifel Financial Corp Has $6.30 Million Stock Position in A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its position in A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,255 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.08% of A. O. Smith worth $6,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in A. O. Smith by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 261,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,448,000 after acquiring an additional 60,099 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 47,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 5,328 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 108.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 232,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,098,000 after purchasing an additional 121,087 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 336.1% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AOS traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.40. 853,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,521,781. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.54. A. O. Smith Corp has a one year low of $34.77 and a one year high of $56.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.49.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $750.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.33 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 12.36%. A. O. Smith’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that A. O. Smith Corp will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on A. O. Smith in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut A. O. Smith from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research cut A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.28.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

