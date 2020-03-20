Stifel Financial Corp Has $6.31 Million Stock Holdings in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its stake in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,318 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.34% of iShares US Financials ETF worth $6,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IYF. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 137.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 105,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,469,000 after acquiring an additional 60,825 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares US Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,177,000. Chapwood Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,261,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 381.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 22,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after acquiring an additional 18,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,474,000.

Shares of iShares US Financials ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.69. 710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,770. iShares US Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $84.68 and a 1-year high of $143.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $129.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.23.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

