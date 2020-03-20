Stifel Financial Corp Has $6.41 Million Stock Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 385,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27,245 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.10% of iShares Silver Trust worth $6,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,840,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,699,000 after acquiring an additional 674,741 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 306.6% during the 4th quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 574,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,613,000 after acquiring an additional 433,053 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,616,000. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 470,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,840,000 after acquiring an additional 16,220 shares during the period. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 454,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,587,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA SLV traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.72. 23,727,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,436,951. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.86 and a fifty-two week high of $18.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.31.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.