Stifel Financial Corp Has $6.59 Million Stock Holdings in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its stake in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,603 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $6,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXIM. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 88,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,102,000 after buying an additional 4,364 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,444,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $662,733,000 after buying an additional 55,328 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 85,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,928,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

MXIM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Maxim Integrated Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.87.

Shares of MXIM stock traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,785,029. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.93 and a 1-year high of $65.73. The company has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a current ratio of 6.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.49.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $551.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.16 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 35.93% and a return on equity of 33.82%. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.01%.

In related news, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total transaction of $458,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $465,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,260 shares of company stock valued at $2,709,751 in the last quarter. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

