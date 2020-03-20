Stifel Financial Corp Increases Holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:UTF)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:UTF) by 154.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,337 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 150,132 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $6,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $6,923,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $5,969,000. Doliver Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $2,532,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 382,508 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,022,000 after purchasing an additional 56,181 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 160,953 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,218,000 after purchasing an additional 55,846 shares during the period.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.38. The stock had a trading volume of 27,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,394. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.10 and a 52-week high of $27.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.55 and a 200 day moving average of $26.05.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.09%.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

