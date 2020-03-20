Stifel Financial Corp Increases Position in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 49.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 19,129 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Packaging Corp Of America worth $6,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 383.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Packaging Corp Of America during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Packaging Corp Of America during the 4th quarter valued at $184,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Packaging Corp Of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Packaging Corp Of America during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PKG traded down $5.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.65. The company had a trading volume of 534,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,834. Packaging Corp Of America has a 52-week low of $71.05 and a 52-week high of $114.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.02. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. Packaging Corp Of America had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Packaging Corp Of America will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Packaging Corp Of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.31%.

In related news, Director Robert C. Lyons bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $96.88 per share, for a total transaction of $96,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,808.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PKG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.79.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

