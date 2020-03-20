Stifel Financial Corp Increases Position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.17% of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF worth $6,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF stock traded up $2.45 on Friday, hitting $47.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 327,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,215. VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF has a 1 year low of $41.36 and a 1 year high of $66.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.90.

