Stifel Financial Corp Lowers Stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,983 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.16% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $6,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 459.6% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Stratford Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000.

XBI traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.60. 438,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,108,128. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $62.94 and a 1 year high of $98.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.60.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

