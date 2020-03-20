Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 1,055 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,778 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.06% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $6,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,801 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,392,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,602 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 28,090 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WST stock traded down $4.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $135.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,462. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.05 and a 52-week high of $176.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $157.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.88 and a beta of 1.12.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.10. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $470.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

WST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. West Pharmaceutical Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.04.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

