Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 19,900 Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 210,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,900 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.36% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $6,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management now owns 18,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 12,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 18,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group grew its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 80,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FDL traded down $0.89 on Friday, reaching $20.32. The stock had a trading volume of 12,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,406. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.03. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 1-year low of $20.24 and a 1-year high of $32.77.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

