Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 2,289 Shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.25% of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF worth $6,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 13,803.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 233,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,618,000 after buying an additional 231,765 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 467.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,261,000 after purchasing an additional 67,271 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 65,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,747,000 after purchasing an additional 7,238 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 59,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,966,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060 shares during the period. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 54,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,565,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOXX traded up $4.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $186.02. 27,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 837,726. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $167.79 and a one year high of $269.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.88.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

