Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 26,738 Shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,738 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $5,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $154,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 13,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period.

GDV traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,569. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.88. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $22.52.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.47%.

About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

