Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 61,978 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 874.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,066 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,978 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Garmin were worth $6,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GRMN. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 6,089.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,205,474 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $117,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,997 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter worth $65,391,000. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 51.2% in the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,437,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $121,722,000 after purchasing an additional 486,444 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 7.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,262,187 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $530,350,000 after purchasing an additional 429,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter worth $32,486,000. Institutional investors own 47.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GRMN traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,745. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.20. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $65.62 and a 12-month high of $105.58. The firm has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.00.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 25.35%. Garmin’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is an increase from Garmin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.24%.

GRMN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Garmin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub cut Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Cfra upped their price objective on Garmin from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.20.

In other Garmin news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.33, for a total transaction of $64,763.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Munn sold 2,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total value of $249,418.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

