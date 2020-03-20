Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 7,351 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,640 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,351 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in ResMed were worth $6,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in ResMed by 124.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 15,055 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 8,349 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 93,721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,524,000 after buying an additional 9,618 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 319,268 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,477,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 11,087 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 1,710.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,546 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,913,000 after purchasing an additional 121,446 shares in the last quarter. 67.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.43, for a total transaction of $200,255.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,562,686.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.14, for a total value of $440,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,122,745.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,634 shares of company stock valued at $4,383,945 over the last three months. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RMD shares. CLSA started coverage on ResMed in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer started coverage on ResMed in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on ResMed in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut ResMed from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.25.

NYSE RMD traded down $10.86 on Friday, reaching $125.24. The company had a trading volume of 741,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,953. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $165.33 and its 200 day moving average is $150.42. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.81 and a 52-week high of $177.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $736.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.08 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 16.34%. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

