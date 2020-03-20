Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 9,573 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,573 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $6,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 184,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,822,000 after purchasing an additional 27,091 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter valued at $542,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter valued at $760,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter valued at $419,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter valued at $2,178,000. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OHI traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.78. The company had a trading volume of 209,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,545,447. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a 52 week low of $13.33 and a 52 week high of $45.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.49.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.10). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 36.73% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $212.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OHI shares. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.50.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $1,100,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 149,986 shares in the company, valued at $6,603,883.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $2,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 183,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,053,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,480,500. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

