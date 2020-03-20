Stifel Financial Corp Raises Stake in Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) by 33.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 231,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,872 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Bausch Health Companies worth $6,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BHC. FMR LLC grew its position in Bausch Health Companies by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 312,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,704,000 after purchasing an additional 39,276 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 123.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after purchasing an additional 111,654 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 71.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 69,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 28,846 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 5.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 215,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,717,000 after purchasing an additional 10,537 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the third quarter valued at about $864,000. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Schutter Richard U. De acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.08 per share, for a total transaction of $115,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 279,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,445,090. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christina Ackermann acquired 4,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.25 per share, for a total transaction of $80,117.50. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,592,221.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 10,490 shares of company stock worth $215,516 in the last quarter. 11.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BHC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bausch Health Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.35.

BHC stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.43. 500,866 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,059,550. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.71. Bausch Health Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $11.15 and a 52-week high of $31.97. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.95 and its 200-day moving average is $25.44.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 20.79% and a positive return on equity of 68.06%. Bausch Health Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies Inc will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

