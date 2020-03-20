Stifel Financial Corp Raises Stake in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,156 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $6,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HIG. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 142,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,653,000 after purchasing an additional 57,131 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group by 263.2% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 813,621 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,444,000 after purchasing an additional 589,631 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,962,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $118,969,000 after purchasing an additional 8,233 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 214,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,003,000 after purchasing an additional 14,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highstreet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $345,000. Institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HIG. ValuEngine raised shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Argus raised shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.69.

In other news, Director Trevor Fetter acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.38 per share, with a total value of $413,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 70,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,927,924.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

HIG traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.09. The stock had a trading volume of 220,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,739,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.35. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a twelve month low of $19.04 and a twelve month high of $62.75.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 13.60%. Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This is a boost from Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.01%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

