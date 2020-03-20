Stifel Financial Corp Reduces Stock Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 175,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,414 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.05% of Rollins worth $5,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Rollins by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,281,000 after buying an additional 86,010 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 17.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 2,219.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,728 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Rollins during the third quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Rollins by 1.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 81,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rollins stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,094,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,655,936. The stock has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.68 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.76. Rollins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.36 and a twelve month high of $43.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.83 and a 200-day moving average of $36.02.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Rollins had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The company had revenue of $506.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.75%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ROL. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their price target on shares of Rollins from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Rollins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.99.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

