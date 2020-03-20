Stifel Financial Corp Sells 14,396 Shares of Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 97,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,396 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.06% of Black Knight worth $6,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Black Knight in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Black Knight by 179.5% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Black Knight in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Black Knight by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Knight in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. 94.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Black Knight alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BKI shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Black Knight to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. KCG Holdings, Inc. Class A downgraded Black Knight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Black Knight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Black Knight in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Black Knight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.58.

Shares of NYSE:BKI traded down $3.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.09. 49,995 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,097,368. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Black Knight Inc has a fifty-two week low of $51.62 and a fifty-two week high of $76.44. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 69.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.06.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.13. Black Knight had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $300.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.98 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Black Knight Inc will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard N. Massey sold 11,016 shares of Black Knight stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total value of $839,749.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,354,166.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.