Stifel Financial Corp Sells 16,959 Shares of Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its holdings in Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 16,959 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.22% of Integer worth $5,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Integer by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,958 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,742,000 after acquiring an additional 5,996 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Integer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Integer by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 772,520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,134,000 after purchasing an additional 345,434 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Integer by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Integer by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,622,000 after acquiring an additional 6,929 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ITGR traded down $3.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.20. The stock had a trading volume of 14,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,168. Integer Holdings Corp has a 52-week low of $51.99 and a 52-week high of $99.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Integer had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $325.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Integer Holdings Corp will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITGR has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Integer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Integer from $97.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Integer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.15.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products.

