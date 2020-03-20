Stifel Financial Corp Sells 43,676 Shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 339,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 43,676 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.28% of Ladder Capital worth $6,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LADR. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Ladder Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Ladder Capital by 798.7% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Ladder Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Ladder Capital by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Ladder Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LADR shares. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.10 target price for the company.

Shares of LADR stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,355,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,795,433. Ladder Capital Corp has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $18.97. The company has a market cap of $539.57 million, a P/E ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 51.60 and a current ratio of 51.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.13.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $86.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ladder Capital Corp will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 28.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 93.79%.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

