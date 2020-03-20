Stifel Financial Corp Sells 6,094 Shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 78,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,094 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.13% of Crane worth $6,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CR. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crane in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crane by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Crane by 2,211.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 786 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Crane by 106.2% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crane by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,293 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 69.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CR shares. UBS Group started coverage on Crane in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered Crane from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Crane in a research note on Friday, February 28th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Crane in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Crane from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.60.

CR stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.33. The stock had a trading volume of 22,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,125. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 1.51. Crane Co. has a twelve month low of $39.34 and a twelve month high of $91.23.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.81 million. Crane had a return on equity of 22.65% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Crane Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Crane’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

