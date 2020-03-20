Stifel Financial Corp Sells 62,540 Shares of National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its position in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 272,339 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 62,540 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.07% of National-Oilwell Varco worth $6,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 93,278 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in National-Oilwell Varco by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 169,568 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,248,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its position in National-Oilwell Varco by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its position in National-Oilwell Varco by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 10,376 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in National-Oilwell Varco by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,488 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on National-Oilwell Varco from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on National-Oilwell Varco from $27.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on National-Oilwell Varco from $28.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded National-Oilwell Varco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, AltaCorp Capital upgraded National-Oilwell Varco from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

In related news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 7,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total value of $166,222.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,177.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jose A. Bayardo acquired 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.85 per share, for a total transaction of $101,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,174,869.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

NOV stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.65. 350,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,694,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.68. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $29.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.31.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 71.88%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. National-Oilwell Varco’s payout ratio is currently -27.78%.

About National-Oilwell Varco

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

