Stifel Financial Corp Trims Holdings in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its stake in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 9,672 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.08% of Voya Financial worth $6,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Voya Financial by 387.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 483 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 366.7% during the fourth quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 560 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Voya Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Voya Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000.

Shares of NYSE:VOYA traded down $1.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,063,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,029,033. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Voya Financial Inc has a 12 month low of $30.04 and a 12 month high of $63.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 1.46.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $276.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Voya Financial Inc will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is currently 14.22%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VOYA shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Voya Financial from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Voya Financial from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded Voya Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Voya Financial from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Voya Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Voya Financial Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

