Stifel Financial Corp Trims Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,774 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 742 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $6,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,115,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,232,807,000 after purchasing an additional 298,236 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $60,862,000. USS Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 430,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,844,000 after purchasing an additional 238,495 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 274.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 236,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,053,000 after purchasing an additional 173,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 347,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,769,000 after purchasing an additional 171,775 shares in the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Mary S. Chan sold 4,207 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,051,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 4,419 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.46, for a total transaction of $1,217,257.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,754,819.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,244 shares of company stock valued at $40,935,832 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

SBAC stock traded down $7.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $237.59. 59,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,258,583. The company has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a PE ratio of 187.02 and a beta of 0.49. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $190.51 and a twelve month high of $309.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.79.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($1.45). The company had revenue of $513.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.66 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 7.30%. SBA Communications’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This is a positive change from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 21.91%.

SBAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of SBA Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $270.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $292.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.14.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

