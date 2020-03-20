Stifel Nicolaus Trims Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Target Price to $40.00

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 5.79% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on WSM. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $68.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.95.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Shares of WSM traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.81. The company had a trading volume of 654,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,463,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.45. Williams-Sonoma has a 52 week low of $26.01 and a 52 week high of $77.00.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 33.95% and a net margin of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total transaction of $1,112,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,758,951.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 5,231.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,617,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,587,286 shares during the period. 99.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Read More: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.