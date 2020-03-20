Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March, 20th (A, AA, ACA, ACN, AMD, ARW, AVTR, AXTA, BA, BIO)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, March 20th:

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc from $85.00 to $75.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Get Agilent Technologies Inc alerts:

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank AG from $20.50 to $10.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) had its price target lowered by DA Davidson from $52.00 to $40.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc from $200.00 to $188.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its price target trimmed by Cowen Inc from $190.00 to $175.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its price target cut by UBS Group AG from $205.00 to $160.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $50.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Co from $72.00 to $48.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc from $22.00 to $11.00. Citigroup Inc currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $35.00 to $29.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc from $420.00 to $150.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc from $450.00 to $425.00. Citigroup Inc currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc from $26.00 to $14.00. Citigroup Inc currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc from $52.00 to $40.00. Citigroup Inc currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc from $2.00 to $1.60. Citigroup Inc currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $5.50 to $3.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) had its target price cut by Craig Hallum from $30.00 to $20.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Co from $74.00 to $47.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank AG from $11.00 to $8.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price target raised by DA Davidson from $45.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from $265.00 to $200.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) had its price target trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $76.00 to $55.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc from $52.00 to $38.00. Citigroup Inc currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $62.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc from $195.00 to $160.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Co from $85.00 to $71.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) had its price target lowered by Lake Street Capital from $4.00 to $3.00. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank AG from $220.00 to $170.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc from $56.00 to $48.00. Citigroup Inc currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) had its price target lowered by BTIG Research from $32.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $86.00 to $55.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank AG from $13.50 to $11.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank AG from $362.00 to $273.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $43.00 to $25.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $32.00 to $21.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) had its price target trimmed by Sidoti from $33.00 to $21.00. Sidoti currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc from $8.00 to $4.00. Citigroup Inc currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank AG from $30.00 to $22.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Hess (NYSE:HES) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc from $39.00 to $34.00. Citigroup Inc currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank AG from $17.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) had its price target trimmed by Craig Hallum from $45.00 to $35.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc from $350.00 to $250.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Co from $91.00 to $70.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) had its price target lowered by Sidoti from $20.00 to $17.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) had its target price cut by Sidoti from $36.00 to $30.00. Sidoti currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc from $800.00 to $725.00. Citigroup Inc currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $57.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from $57.00 to $54.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) had its price target reduced by Craig Hallum from $59.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc from $43.00 to $39.00. Citigroup Inc currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc from $100.00 to $70.00. Citigroup Inc currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $51.00 to $37.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc from $101.00 to $83.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from $12.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) had its target price trimmed by Sidoti from $48.00 to $31.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc from $17.00 to $11.50. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc from $90.00 to $30.00. Citigroup Inc currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from $88.00 to $54.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc from $225.00 to $175.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank AG from $22.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc from $390.00 to $365.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc from $100.00 to $75.00. Citigroup Inc currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank AG from $54.00 to $40.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) had its price target reduced by Craig Hallum from $57.00 to $48.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Co from $195.00 to $175.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $56.00 to $35.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc from $190.00 to $150.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank AG from $203.00 to $187.00. Deutsche Bank AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.