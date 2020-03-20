Stock Analysts’ Upgrades for March, 20th (ABG, ACN, BBL, BHP, BMO, CL, CRM, HUYA, PROSY, RNMBY)

Stock Analysts’ upgrades for Friday, March 20th:

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $69.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $84.00.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) was upgraded by analysts at Moffett Nathanson from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $200.00 price target on the stock.

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $146.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Salesforce has been benefiting from a robust demand environment as customers are undergoing a major digital transformation. The rapid adoption of its cloud-based solutions is driving demand for its products. Continued deal wins in the international market is another growth driver. Furthermore, Salesforce’s recent acquisition of Tableau positions the company to be a leader in business analytics for actionable results in everything from operations to HR. However, stiff competition from Oracle and Microsoft is a concern. Besides, increasing investments in international expansions and data centers are an overhang on near-term profitability. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry in the past year.”

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) was upgraded by analysts at China Renaissance Securities Ltd. from a hold rating to a buy rating.

OTCMKTS:PROSY (OTCMKTS:PROSY) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from a hold rating to a buy rating.

RHEINMETALL/ADR (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from a hold rating to a buy rating.

TC Pipelines (NYSE:TCP) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $32.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $44.00.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Weibo Corporation operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute and discover Chinese-language content. The Company operates in two segments: Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services. The company offers self-expression products; social products; discovery products; notifications; third-party online games. Weibo also develops mobile apps, such as Weibo Headlines; Weibo Weather and WeiDisk. It also provides advertising and marketing solutions, including social display ads and promoted marketing products. Weibo Corporation is headquartered in Beijing, China. “

