Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.00.

STOR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Store Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. SunTrust Banks cut Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th.

In related news, CFO Catherine F. Long purchased 3,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.20 per share, for a total transaction of $87,822.00. Also, EVP Andrew Rosivach purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.10 per share, with a total value of $321,000.00. Insiders purchased a total of 18,485 shares of company stock valued at $565,972 in the last quarter. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its position in Store Capital by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 4,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Store Capital by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its position in Store Capital by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 6,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Store Capital by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 34,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Store Capital by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STOR stock opened at $17.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.36. Store Capital has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $40.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.22). Store Capital had a net margin of 42.81% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The firm had revenue of $173.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Store Capital will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.21%. Store Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.35%.

Store Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

