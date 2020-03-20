Storj Reaches Market Capitalization of $13.91 Million (STORJ)

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded 18.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. Storj has a total market capitalization of $13.91 million and approximately $7.75 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Storj token can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00001639 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Livecoin, OKEx and Ethfinex. In the last seven days, Storj has traded 40.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015953 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.02 or 0.02703039 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00192477 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00038524 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00036304 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Storj

Storj’s genesis date was July 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,787,439 tokens. Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Storj is community.storj.io. Storj’s official website is storj.io.

Storj Token Trading

Storj can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Radar Relay, OKEx, Poloniex, IDEX, Huobi, Tidex, Upbit, Livecoin, Gate.io, ABCC, IDAX, CoinTiger, Binance, Bittrex, Liqui and Liquid.

