Storm Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.32 Million (STORM)

Storm (CURRENCY:STORM) traded 12.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 20th. Storm has a total market capitalization of $9.02 million and $2.32 million worth of Storm was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Storm has traded 47.2% higher against the US dollar. One Storm token can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitbns, Binance, YoBit and Bittrex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Storm

Storm’s launch date was July 6th, 2017. Storm’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,615,901,012 tokens. The official website for Storm is stormtoken.com. The Reddit community for Storm is /r/stormtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Storm’s official Twitter account is @Storm_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Storm

Storm can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: WazirX, Coinnest, Radar Relay, IDEX, YoBit, Bitbns, Upbit, Bancor Network, Binance, Kyber Network, Bittrex, Coinrail, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Storm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

