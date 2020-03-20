Stratis Reaches Market Cap of $24.73 Million (STRAT)

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAT) traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 20th. Stratis has a market capitalization of $24.73 million and $3.68 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Stratis has traded up 31.8% against the US dollar. One Stratis coin can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00004030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittylicious, Bittrex, Cryptopia and Upbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008691 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00001100 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00001341 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000533 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00034324 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Stratis Profile

Stratis (STRAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 99,727,469 coins. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratistalk.org. The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Stratis

Stratis can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Bittylicious, Cryptopia, Poloniex, SouthXchange, Livecoin, LiteBit.eu, Bithumb, Upbit, Coinrail, Crex24, Binance, Cryptomate, HitBTC and Trade By Trade. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

