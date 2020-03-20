Streamit Coin Hits Market Cap of $1.20 Million (STREAM)

Streamit Coin (CURRENCY:STREAM) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. During the last week, Streamit Coin has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar. One Streamit Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00002301 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, VinDAX, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. Streamit Coin has a total market cap of $1.20 million and $27,975.00 worth of Streamit Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.59 or 0.00345355 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00016420 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000241 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000322 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000200 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000955 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000096 BTC.

About Streamit Coin

Streamit Coin (STREAM) is a coin. Streamit Coin’s total supply is 11,803,845 coins and its circulating supply is 8,305,550 coins. The official website for Streamit Coin is streamitcoin.com. Streamit Coin’s official message board is streamitcoin.com/#. Streamit Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Streamit Coin

Streamit Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Crex24 and VinDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamit Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamit Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Streamit Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

