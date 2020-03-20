StrongHands (SHND) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,489.00

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded up 55.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. StrongHands has a market cap of $336,389.57 and approximately $1,489.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, StrongHands has traded 67.3% higher against the US dollar. One StrongHands coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, BiteBTC, Crex24 and Coindeal.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get StrongHands alerts:

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 25.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000025 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About StrongHands

StrongHands (CRYPTO:SHND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 29th, 2015. StrongHands’ total supply is 16,760,564,468 coins and its circulating supply is 16,347,370,114 coins. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info.

StrongHands Coin Trading

StrongHands can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coindeal, Crex24, CryptoBridge, STEX, BiteBTC, Trade Satoshi, Graviex and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StrongHands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for StrongHands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StrongHands and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.