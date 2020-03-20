Substratum Price Reaches $0.0030 on Top Exchanges (SUB)

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Substratum has a market capitalization of $1.16 million and approximately $4,367.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Substratum token can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, Radar Relay, Kucoin and Tidex. Over the last week, Substratum has traded up 3.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum’s genesis date was August 14th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

Substratum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Binance, COSS, Bitbns, Radar Relay, Tidex, Kucoin, OKEx, Kyber Network and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

