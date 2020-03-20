Sunlands Online Education Group (STG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Sunlands Online Education Group (NYSE:STG) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, March 27th. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

STG opened at $1.47 on Friday. Sunlands Online Education Group has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $4.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.52 and a 200-day moving average of $2.59. The stock has a market cap of $178.57 million, a PE ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 2.06.

Sunlands Online Education Group Company Profile

Sunlands Technology Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online education services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various degree- and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses, including preparation courses for the self-taught higher education examination (STE) for learners pursuing associate diplomas or bachelor's degrees, as well as for the entrance examinations of master of business administration programs.

