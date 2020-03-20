Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) CEO Lynn Michelle Jurich Sells 44,041 Shares

Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) CEO Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 44,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.93, for a total value of $349,245.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Lynn Michelle Jurich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 2nd, Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 41,667 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total value of $784,589.61.

On Tuesday, February 4th, Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 208,335 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $3,754,196.70.

Shares of RUN stock opened at $9.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.08. Sunrun Inc has a 1 year low of $7.84 and a 1 year high of $23.66.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $243.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.78 million. Sunrun had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 2.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RUN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Sunrun during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Sunrun during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sunrun by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Sunrun during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Sunrun by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,932 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital upped their target price on Sunrun from to in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Sunrun from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Sunrun from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub downgraded Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Sunrun from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.44.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

