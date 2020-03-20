Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) CFO Robert Patrick Jr. Komin Sells 17,542 Shares

Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) CFO Robert Patrick Jr. Komin sold 17,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total value of $139,634.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 134,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,855.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Robert Patrick Jr. Komin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 4th, Robert Patrick Jr. Komin sold 11,761 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $211,698.00.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Robert Patrick Jr. Komin sold 10,191 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $178,342.50.

On Thursday, January 16th, Robert Patrick Jr. Komin sold 25,121 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total value of $407,713.83.

On Tuesday, January 14th, Robert Patrick Jr. Komin sold 13,387 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $207,498.50.

On Thursday, January 9th, Robert Patrick Jr. Komin sold 14,801 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $222,015.00.

On Friday, January 3rd, Robert Patrick Jr. Komin sold 17,321 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $251,154.50.

Shares of Sunrun stock opened at $9.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Sunrun Inc has a 1 year low of $7.84 and a 1 year high of $23.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.08. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.55, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.39.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The energy company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $243.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.78 million. Sunrun had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 2.07%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Sunrun by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,932 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Sunrun from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Sunrun from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub downgraded Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Sunrun from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on Sunrun from to in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.44.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

