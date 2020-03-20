Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) Chairman Sells $260,562.40 in Stock

Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) Chairman Edward Harris Fenster sold 32,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total transaction of $260,562.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Edward Harris Fenster also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sunrun alerts:

On Thursday, February 20th, Edward Harris Fenster sold 50,000 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $1,145,000.00.

On Friday, February 14th, Edward Harris Fenster sold 6,946 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $147,324.66.

On Tuesday, February 11th, Edward Harris Fenster sold 50,000 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $1,014,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 5th, Edward Harris Fenster sold 50,000 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total transaction of $946,500.00.

On Thursday, January 30th, Edward Harris Fenster sold 3,623 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total transaction of $64,960.39.

On Thursday, January 16th, Edward Harris Fenster sold 50,000 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total transaction of $796,000.00.

On Thursday, January 9th, Edward Harris Fenster sold 29,164 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $437,751.64.

RUN stock opened at $9.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.38. Sunrun Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.84 and a fifty-two week high of $23.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.55, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.39.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.17). Sunrun had a return on equity of 2.07% and a net margin of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $243.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.44.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the first quarter worth approximately $732,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Sunrun in the third quarter valued at approximately $182,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Sunrun by 4.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,184,945 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,500,000 after purchasing an additional 89,751 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sunrun in the third quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Sunrun by 3.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 176,098 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 5,768 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.