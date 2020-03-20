SunTrust Banks Weighs in on HD Supply Holdings Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HDS)

HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) – SunTrust Banks reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for HD Supply in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 17th. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Hughes now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.70. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for HD Supply’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.87 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.32 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on HDS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of HD Supply from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Bank of America cut shares of HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of HD Supply from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. HD Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.64.

Shares of HDS stock traded down $1.21 on Friday, reaching $27.47. 42,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,759,897. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.09. HD Supply has a twelve month low of $21.69 and a twelve month high of $47.13.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. HD Supply had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 7.35%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of HD Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in HD Supply during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in HD Supply during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HD Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HD Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

