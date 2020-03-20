Suretly (SUR) Price Hits $0.26 on Exchanges

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded up 16.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Suretly has a market capitalization of $61,445.64 and approximately $20.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Suretly has traded up 15% against the dollar. One Suretly token can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00004160 BTC on major exchanges including Tidex and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00052974 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000620 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $268.48 or 0.04305626 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00069062 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00038323 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00006298 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016004 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00013879 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003764 BTC.

Suretly Token Profile

SUR is a token. It was first traded on April 20th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 236,881 tokens. Suretly’s official website is www.suretly.com. Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Suretly Token Trading

Suretly can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Suretly should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Suretly using one of the exchanges listed above.

