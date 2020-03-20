Swarm (SWM) Price Tops $0.0150 on Exchanges

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded up 14.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 20th. Swarm has a market capitalization of $1.18 million and $903.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swarm token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0150 or 0.00000241 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, YoBit and Bancor Network. During the last seven days, Swarm has traded up 14.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002543 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016015 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $169.13 or 0.02705865 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00193165 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00038614 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00036325 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Swarm’s launch date was September 7th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 tokens. Swarm’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0. The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here. Swarm’s official website is www.swarm.fund.

Swarm can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, IDEX, HitBTC and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

