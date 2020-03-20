SwiftCash Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $18.00 (SWIFT)

SwiftCash (CURRENCY:SWIFT) traded 18.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. SwiftCash has a market cap of $30,929.13 and $18.00 worth of SwiftCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SwiftCash coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including Escodex and Crex24. During the last seven days, SwiftCash has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CRYPTOBUCKS (CBUCKS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000037 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 86.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000050 BTC.

XDNA (XDNA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000220 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpectrumNetwork (SPEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Wallet Plus X (WPX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000120 BTC.

CoinHe Token (CHT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001856 BTC.

SwiftCash Coin Profile

SwiftCash (SWIFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Keccak

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2014. SwiftCash’s total supply is 124,196,614 coins and its circulating supply is 123,476,183 coins. SwiftCash’s official website is swiftcash.cc. SwiftCash’s official Twitter account is @Bit_Swift.

Buying and Selling SwiftCash

SwiftCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwiftCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SwiftCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SwiftCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

