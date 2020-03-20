Swing (SWING) Trading 177% Higher Over Last Week

Swing (CURRENCY:SWING) traded up 169% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 20th. One Swing coin can currently be bought for $0.0243 or 0.00000398 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. Swing has a total market capitalization of $109,027.75 and $1,030.00 worth of Swing was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Swing has traded up 177% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitswift (BITS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002782 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Swing Coin Profile

Swing is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on August 28th, 2015. Swing’s total supply is 4,477,720 coins.

Buying and Selling Swing

Swing can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swing should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

