Swipe Market Capitalization Achieves $19.42 Million (SXP)

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded 34% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 20th. One Swipe token can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00005354 BTC on major exchanges including P2PB2B and Bilaxy. Swipe has a total market capitalization of $19.42 million and approximately $33.21 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Swipe has traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Swipe alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016792 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.95 or 0.02643925 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00182294 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00037481 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00035863 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000179 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Swipe

Swipe’s total supply is 299,987,200 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,123,111 tokens. Swipe’s official message board is medium.com/SwipeWallet. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Swipe’s official website is swipe.io/token.

Buying and Selling Swipe

Swipe can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swipe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swipe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swipe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swipe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.