Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $40.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $73.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 17.59% from the company’s current price.

SYNA has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Synaptics in a report on Friday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Summit Insights raised Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Synaptics from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Synaptics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Synaptics from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Synaptics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.44.

NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $48.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.49. Synaptics has a 52-week low of $26.34 and a 52-week high of $84.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.30. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.52 and a beta of 1.13.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.59. Synaptics had a positive return on equity of 15.92% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The firm had revenue of $388.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Synaptics will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, grace capital acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

