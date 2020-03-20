Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,607,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 333,551 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.25% of Synchrony Financial worth $57,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 42,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 4,930 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 33,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 871,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,369,000 after buying an additional 118,675 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 78.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 573,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,546,000 after buying an additional 252,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 139,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after buying an additional 22,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

SYF stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 839,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,488,706. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $38.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.48, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.21.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 19.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SYF. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Synchrony Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

