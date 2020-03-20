Syscoin (SYS) Price Hits $0.0166 on Exchanges

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Syscoin has a market capitalization of $9.63 million and approximately $215,104.00 worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Syscoin has traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar. One Syscoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0166 or 0.00000266 BTC on major exchanges including Poloniex, Bittylicious, Trade By Trade and Upbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.35 or 0.00615047 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015856 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00008050 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002423 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000640 BTC.

About Syscoin

SYS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 581,300,512 coins. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org.

Syscoin Coin Trading

Syscoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, YoBit, Tux Exchange, Livecoin, Poloniex, Bittrex, Binance, Upbit, Bittylicious and Trade By Trade. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

