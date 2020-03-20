T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) Earning Somewhat Critical News Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

Media coverage about T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) has been trending somewhat negative on Friday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. T-Mobile Us earned a media sentiment score of -1.09 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the Wireless communications provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted T-Mobile Us’ ranking:

TMUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Monday. Argus upped their price objective on T-Mobile Us from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Raymond James lowered T-Mobile Us from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub upgraded T-Mobile Us from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. T-Mobile Us has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.46.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $79.45 on Friday. T-Mobile Us has a 52-week low of $63.50 and a 52-week high of $101.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.40.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $11.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. T-Mobile Us’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile Us will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About T-Mobile Us

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

